Friendsville leadership is racing against the clock to get grant money related to its history-making sewer line project — a years-in-the-making effort that may be finished by mid-2022 to replace failing septic systems.
At the city Board of Commissioners meeting Jan. 7, city leaders discussed applying for Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds, which could add more than $600,000 in federal monies.
Application documents including several local surveys would be due by late February.
The money would go to “low to moderate income” households (LMI) to pay for connecting to the sewer line, which will run along North and South Farnum streets in downtown Friendsville and along U.S. Highway 321.
At least 51% of the grant’s beneficiaries have to be considered LMI for the project to qualify, according to experts helping the city complete its application.
When the project scored federal funding in 2019, city utility officials said the line could allow 65 to 70 buildings to attach, including the local elementary school.
But the CDBG may allow more connections than originally envisioned.
Legwork
Connecting is expensive, according to discussion during the Jan. 7 meeting.
City Engineer Bob Colvin and Mayor Andy Lawhorn suggested that abandoning a septic tank, installing a grinder pump, and setting up a connection for just one household could cost north of $9,000.
“That’s worst-case scenario,” Lawhorn said in a phone interview Tuesday, adding that’s why the city wants the grant money: to help people cover the cost of the connection and its components.
But securing that grant will take some legwork.
That’s part of why the city hired Nashville-based Community Development Partners LLC to help complete the grant application. Company President Evan Sanders addressed commissioners during the meeting.
“It’s a very quantitative scoring system,” Sanders said. “(CDBG) looks at things like ... your demographics, your per capita income ... the impact of the project, the amount of money, the people you’re serving. And they look at the need of the project: Why do you need this money? What’s the problem?”
In Friendsville’s case, the problem is failing septic tanks.
CDBG officials will want a comprehensive analysis of the existing septic system. Lawhorn said many city residents have telltale signs in their yards of decrepit lines and tanks: patterned green grass indicating seepage.
He said he thinks about 80% of residential systems where the city wants to run the next phase of sewer line are failing.
Scoring the application
Friendsville will have to wait until September or October to know whether it’s going to get the grant or not.
But the deadline to get survey information is Feb. 26, Lawhorn said. He and others indicated they’d be willing to burn the midnight oil to make that deadline.
“It’s important enough to us that I’m willing to pull manpower and go door-to-door to every door to get these surveys done on time and make sure we don’t miss this opportunity,” he said.
Additionally, the city would be responsible for about 17% in matching funds (more than $100,000, depending on how much of the $630,000 the city can secure), Sanders said. But that money wouldn’t be required until April 2022.
Sanders also said there was a higher chance of Friendsville scoring the grant because only a handful of Tennessee locales are applying for sewer-specific funding.
“In the last five or six years, they’ve only been receiving two to three sewer line project applications from across the state,” Sanders said. “That kind of elevates the opportunity to go after that kind of funding.”
The grant only applies to residential properties, so Sanders emphasized the importance of the septic survey. “Without that, we’re dead in the water because out of the 275 possible points in the application, that makes up 100,” he told city leaders.
The survey has to be done in conjunction with the local health department or a state health department official — something leaders expressed concerns about since COVID-19 is causing staff shortages across the region.
A year and a half to finish
In the end, Lawhorn said efforts to score more funding for the project is about people.
“We’re not getting into the sewer business to make money,” he said. “We’re doing it as a community service and to hopefully generate some revenue off the highway.”
Boring and trench-digging are moving forward currently as crews put the shoulder to the wheel on the year-and-a-half project.
Bad weather can slow the project down, but so can COVID-19. Lawhorn said boring work already was delayed because it took longer than expected to replace parts when a rented machine broke in December 2020.
“COVID’s definitely going to cause a pretty big time issue,” he said.
Because it’s federally funded, the project is supposed to be done in 18 months. Whether the pandemic will allow the city any grace on that timeline is unknown.
The start date was Dec. 1, 2020.
