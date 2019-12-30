The new year is set to lay the groundwork for a changing Friendsville as efforts to build a 4-mile sewer system may get underway in March.
Mayor Andy Lawhorn confirmed in an interview a new sewer line will be more than just a boon to existing residents, businesses and the local elementary school. Set for completion 18 months after it gets underway, the system also will provide an opportunity for significant development along U.S. Highway 321.
Documents in the city’s federal assistance application obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request by The Daily Times show projected economic impacts of the project included the possibility of an “industrial park.”
“The wastewater collection lines will open up new industrial parks that will ... provide additional growth into the region that is getting close to utilizing all of their available industrial park space,” the application reads. It goes on to explain that not only is there potential to develop another industrial park, but “300 acres for such a park has already been identified.”
It estimates 600 jobs also could be created and that private investment could total at least $25 million.
“We’re not pursuing it,” Lawhorn emphasized in a phone interview with The Daily Times, but he said land close to the highway is still under consideration. “There are some private investors who are looking at this area and they’re interested in some of the properties on the south end of town on 321 that are large tracts of ground that could possibly be the industrial park.”
Global Information Systems maps show several large portions of land flanking the highway past the town’s southern end are currently zoned for both industrial and corridor commercial. Some of that land would have to be rezoned if proposals from the grant application are followed through.
Burchett’s continued enthusiasm
Since the sewer project was announced, the city has spoken of potential development in these areas, but Lawhorn confirmed nothing was set in place.
“What kept them from buying the property — though they’re still interested in it — was the fact that there’s no sewer,” Lawhorn said. “So once sewer comes down there, it might get that started again.”
He confirmed U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett — who helped city leaders secure grant funding in the first place — continues to be a presence in the process. Lawhorn said Burchett, who represents East Tennessee’s 2nd District, even showed up in town Christmas. Besides actually lighting the tree, Burchett also rode around town and surveyed the area.
The mayor and the congressman got to talking after the tree lighting, Lawhorn said, and Burchett is enthusiastic about what’s happening in Friendsville.
“He’s excited about the amount of growth we’ve got the potential for,” Lawhorn said. “He’s told us numerous times if there’s anything him and his office can do, they’d be all about helping us.”
In the sewer project application appendix, the initial purpose of the project is “to provide the necessities needed for the recruitment of industrial and commercial entities to the area.”
Later on in the document, it states that adding the sewer line was meant to attract restaurants, grocery stores and motels.
Should the sewer project begin as scheduled, it may finish by the end of summer 2021.
Its total estimated cost is $865,000, $440,885 of which has been supplied by the grant. That leaves around $424,115 for the city to pay.
The Daily Times recently reported that the Blount County Board of Education recently voted in favor of paying a proposed $260,000 for the project because of the impact it will have on Friendsville Elementary School.
The school has been at the center of the discussion about the need for a sewer line, but documents indicate commercial growth is just as important to the city.
“It’s one of those if-you-build-it-they-will-come- type deals,’ Lawhorn said. “And that’s what we’re trying to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.