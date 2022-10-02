A city characterized by a small population, sparse development and seldom-passing cars capitalizes on efforts to provide an affordable community for school-aged families. On the western border of Blount County, downtown Friendsville hosts weekly and seasonal events. The city is also preparing to launch a Parks & Recreation division in the spring.
A hilly intersection of streets between Friendsville Elementary School and City Hall, off W. College Avenue, has food trucks from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday. Called Food Truck Frenzie, city public relations coordinator Kim Rogers said seven to eight food trucks from the area will participate during the evenings.
The city has one true restaurant, Rogers said, and it stays packed with local residents, who eat there often. A nearby convenience store offers some fresh food, but to find variety like the food trucks offer, she said Friendsville residents travel into Maryville.
Seasonal festivities give local families an activity to enjoy that is a short distance away from their homes. On Saturday, Oct. 1, the annual fall homecoming brought in food trucks, live music, a car show and foam party for kids.
Deemed the Family Fun Day, Rogers said the event didn’t monetarily benefit the city this year. In previous years, the city hosted a fish fry and appropriated additional funds to build the new playground in front of city hall, Rogers said.
In five years, with the fish fry, t-shirt sells and raffles, she said the city raised enough money to build the park with extra left in the bank. Having received $50,000 from city budgeting, community fundraisers brought in another $35,000.
The first stage of the park cost $72,000. Remaining community contributions funded a new section of the playground that was recently installed and is intended for children ages 6 to 23 months. Rogers called it the “little red house.” A new ADA compliant merry-go-round has also been added.
Since the playground is fully funded and food costs doubled, this was the first year the city hosted homecoming and didn’t organize a fish fry.
Along with two food trucks, Citizens for Community Improvement served pinto beans as a fundraiser. Recent reporting from the Daily Times highlighted CCI’s efforts to fundraise and buy Christmas presents for low-income families in Friendsville.
Other events the city is putting on are for Halloween and Christmas. On Halloween night, Oct. 31, streets in downtown Friendsville will be closed starting at 5:30 p.m. for pedestrians to give out and pick up candy. The annual Holiday Festival will be from noon to 6 p.m. on Dec. 3. The parade starts at 4 p.m., and the community tree lighting will take place at 6:30 p.m.
Parks & Rec
Friendsville leaders want to provide more recreational opportunity for local families beyond holiday events, Rogers said. In the spring, the city plans to launch a Parks & Rec division.
Distanced from Maryville and Alcoa, Rogers said kids in Friendsville can fall through the cracks. She and city leadership want the kids in their community to have the same opportunities as ones in more populated parts of the county.
Since a lot of Friendsville children are placed on waiting lists for sports teams, Rogers said the city believes a demand would be met if the city organizes and facilitates sports on their own. And in a recent community survey, she said people showed a lot of interest in a Friendsville Parks & Recreation department.
A “Wittle Weague” for ages 2 to 4 will teach fundamentals before kids start Tee Ball. The city will provide basics, like baseballs and the fields, and Rogers said it will be a volunteer-based organization. She hopes enough businesses will sponsor shirts to provide the young athletes.
Inclusivity and affordability are the goals.
