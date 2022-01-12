The volunteer spirit was celebrated recently when members of the Friendsville Volunteer Fire Department were recognized for their many years of service.
The celebration was to have taken place in March 2020 but COVID forced its cancelation. Those who were to be honored included Chief Tom Greene, Capt. Carroll Huffstetler and Capt. Marianna Smith, who served the fire department for 55 years and passed away before the recognition service could take place. Smith served as officer in charge of medical first responders, firefighter and secretary and treasurer of the department.
“Her legacy will be her many family members who joined the fire department to help serve their community,” said Assistant Chief Steve Hargis.
Tom Greene has 53 years of service to his community as a member of the Friendsville Volunteer Fire Department, and that commitment continues today. He retired from Fort Loudoun Electric with 45 years of service. Greene served as assistant fire chief for many years and then fire chief for 10. He stepped down from that position to continue in the role of medical first responder for the department.
Carroll Huffstetler has 44 years of volunteering with the FVFD. He is still active and retired from Y-12 in Oak Ridge where he worked for 30 years. Huffstetler served the FVFD as fleet manager due to his certification as a master heavy duty mechanic. The fire department never missed a call because of Huffstetler’s management of the fleet, Hargis said.
“He was a firefighter and after he retired, he always answered more calls than any other member, especially first responder medical calls.” Hargis said. Many in the community recognize him in his favorite uniform, bib overalls, Hargis added.
The guest speaker for this year’s celebration was state Rep. Bob Ramsey and a homecoming for Tony and Phyllis Crisp. Ramsey presented a proclamation signed by Gov. Bill Lee to both honorees for their many years of volunteering. Both honorees also received plaques. One was also presented in memory of Marianna Smith to her grandson, Brad Smith.
Friendsville Volunteer Fire Department has 27 active members. Of these, 16 work full time for surrounding city fire departments, law enforcement agencies, medical and communication fields. Most started their firefighting careers in Friendsville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.