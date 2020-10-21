A Friendsville woman was taken into custody Tuesday after law enforcement said she pushed her boyfriend through a window and assaulted his grandmother with a statue.
Katelyn Marie Hurst, 19, Bonnie C Curtis Lane, Friendsville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 20 and charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of vandalism. She was released on bonds totaling $11,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Oct. 29 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
An incident report states deputies responded to a disturbance Oct. 16 to a residence on Watson Drive. There, a 26-year-old man told them that he had been in an altercation with his girlfriend, Hurst, who had fled before deputies arrived.
The home’s side window had been busted and there was broken glass on the ground and at the front porch area. The man told deputies he and Hurst had argued the previous night and that day but she became physical.
The man told deputies Hurst began hitting him in the face with a fist and various household objects. His 64-year-old grandmother said she was hit in the face with a ceramic Indian statue, producing a laceration below her left eye, plus several small cuts and bruises on her arms, the report states.
Hurst also pushed the man through a closed window, giving him a deep laceration on his right shoulder, the report states.
A supplemental report states there was a spot in the wall where the man said Hurst pushed his head, and he had scrapes on his torso, a scratch on his neck, dried blood and “many small shards of glass” on his back and some small cuts with dried blood and a laceration on his right shoulder.
The grandmother’s left eye was swollen and beginning to bruise, and she had a skin tear on her right arm and “blood bruises” on her left forearm, the report states.
Deputies arrived at Bonnie C Curtis Lane at 12:25 p.m. Oct. 20 on an aggravated assault warrant for Hurst. The deputies knocked on both the front and back doors for several minutes, but there was no response.
At approximately 12:32 p.m., a woman matching Hurst’s description stepped out the front door and made eye contact with the reporting deputy, but didn’t comply with commands, instead going back into the residence and locking the front door, the report states.
After receiving no response to knocks and announcements, and gaining clearance from a lieutenant, the deputies entered the home, “causing damage only to the strike plate located on the door.” The deputies found Hurst in the doorway of a bathroom, after which she complied with commands and was detained.
She was taken to the Blount County jail.
