A Friendsville woman turned herself in on warrants of aggravated domestic assault and reckless endangerment stemming from an incident with an ex-boyfriend during which she fired two shots into the air with a handgun.
Cindy Knight, 55, was taken into custody at the Blount County Sheriff’s Office and processed on March 27. She was released on bonds totaling $50,000 on March 28. She is due in court on March 31.
The police report states the March 12 incident occurred at Knight’s Vinegar Valley Road residence when her ex-boyfriend arrived with two other people to retrieve some of his belongings from the garage.
The ex-boyfriend had made three trips to the residence that day without incident.
On the fourth trip, Knight came out of her residence and confronted him about a set of keys he had, according to the police report.
After a few moments of arguing, Knight displayed a handgun and fired a shot into the air while demanding her keys. Knight came closer to where the victim was standing, chambered another round and fired once again approximately 4 feet from where he stood.
The victim contacted police March 13 and made a report. His account of events and witness accounts matched video evidence of the incident. The officer who made the report explained to the victim how to obtain an order of protection.
No contact was made with Knight at the time of the report, but a warrant was written for aggravated domestic assault.
