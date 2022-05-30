The forthcoming season of ticketed entertainment events at the Clayton Center for the Arts goes on sale June 14, and for General Manager Blake Smith, its reception as a complete picture often belies the challenges of putting it together.
“It’s always a jigsaw puzzle, scheduling each season — or better yet, like playing three-dimensional chess from ‘Star Trek,’ because a move on one plane can sometimes affect others,” Smith told The Daily Times recently.
Fortunately, the end result is a work of art that represents a diverse cross-section of entertainment, from music to Broadway musicals to contemporary dance to outside-the-box presentations that patrons will be hard-pressed to find elsewhere. Kicking off the season on Oct. 13 is the bluegrass band Balsam Range, which will be performing with the Atlanta Pops Orchestra. The two collectives released the album “Mountain Overture” in 2018, and their combined musicianship, Smith said, will appeal to bluegrass aficionados and classical patrons alike.
“Our audiences don’t get a lot of classical music, and we thought that the pairing of that — like we did with The Warren Brothers last season, where there was a string section behind these two great singer-songwriters — would be something that everyone would enjoy,” Smith said.
In November, the eclectic array of musical offerings continues with a performance by the Preservation Hall Jazz Band. Last in East Tennessee as one of the tentpole performers for downtown Knoxville’s Big Ears Festival in March, the New Orleans-based brass ensemble has been on Smith’s bucket list for several years now, he said.
“I had the opportunity to work with Preservation Hall years ago, and they’re not just strong players who get up there and blow a horn,” Smith said. “They’re keeping this traditional music going, but their shows are such a broad spectrum, too.”
After the Annie Moses Band returns in December for a Christmas performance (the group put on its local holiday soiree last in 2018), the contemporary dance troupe MOMIX will return as well for the second year in a row. “Dance,” however, is a subjective description of what MOMIX does, Smith said.
“Earlier this year we presented their 25th anniversary show, which was representative of (founder) Moses Pendleton’s works over the years,” he said. “This time, they’ll be presenting the stories of ‘Alice in Wonderland,’ and everything is designed and derived around that storyline. Although I like to bring a dance program every year, MOMIX is unique in some ways, because they’re combining contemporary dance with a lot of costuming and motion theater.”
Also in January, flamenco guitarist Jesse Cook will perform, and in February, two performances further expand the season’s programming: Tony Award-winning director Bartlett Sher’s Broadway production of “Fiddler on the Roof,” and former National Public Radio personality Garrison Keillor will present “an evening of stand-up, storytelling, audience song and poetry,” assisted by pianist Dan Chouinard and vocalist Prudence Johnson.
“He’s just such a classic artist, and so many people know and love his Lake Wobegon stories, and then he’s always so passionate about music as well,” Smith said.
The season sprints to a close with “Step Afrika!,” a performance by the company of the same name dedicated to step dancing traditions across the years, and the contemporary performance ensemble Cordis, which will perform “a brilliantly orchestrated water-based score by acclaimed composer Richard Grimes.” Both shows take place in March, and with the addition of a twice-rescheduled show by Americana ensemble The Wailin’ Jennys and the children’s performance of “The Gruffalo,” the offerings are plentiful, even if there’s no linchpin marquee name that’s immediately recognizable.
“We’re of course lacking the traditional mega-name star like an Emmylou Harris or a Rodney Crowell, but that’s really just sort of how we curate things,” Smith said. “I try to limit myself to about 10 season shows, because we’ve found that’s a pretty good pattern, especially when you don’t specialize and do a Broadway series or a jazz series or a classical series.
“We try to have a cross-genre of arts, and things you aren’t generally going to see in the market. Nothing against the Rodney Crowells and the singer-songwriters of repute, but a lot of those are readily available to the East Tennessee community at other venues.”
Currently, season subscription sales are open for previous subscribers, and the general public can purchase season subscriptions beginning June 14. Sales for individual shows will be offered closer to their intended dates, and proceeds from all sales cover roughly 50% of the costs of presentation, Smith said.
“That’s not atypical for the industry, especially with a very broad, diverse artistic season. If you’re pulling 50 to 60% of costs in on ticket sales, you’re doing good,” Smith said. “Plus, we’ve got sponsorships, and I’m pleased to say that our local business sponsors stuck with us through COVID and helped support us even when we weren’t running shows. On top of that, we have private donors, and then the college makes up the remaining investment, because it feels strongly that this is important for the community, and that the community benefits more broadly than just the campus.”
