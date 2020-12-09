As a youngster, John Pittenger didn’t make models of planes and boats and muscle cars as the other kids did: He made models of “old” cars of the 1920s and 1930s.
So it was little surprise that when he and his high school friends would discuss what kind of car each would like to have, John would say, “a really old car.”
Surprisingly, one of his friends told of an old car his uncle, a retired Army officer, had for sale, sitting in his grandmother’s garage nearby. John found the 1934 Oldsmobile convertible, painted black with red vinyl seats, and decided it was what he wanted. He took his dad, operator of Ready Mix Concrete Company of Knoxville, along with the company’s mechanic to check it out, and it got their approval.
John had set his price limit at $1,000, but the Major wanted $1,050. He bought it without hesitation at the higher price. (The car cost $975 new.)
Dr. Pittenger, a retired area family physician whose practice in Blount County spanned more than five separate decades, has kept the car, named “Clarence” by a friend, for more than 50 years. The car, built in Lansing, Michigan, in 1934, had been made for overseas shipment from the factory — the odometer was in kilometers. The first owner was unknown, but it was eventually bought in the 1960s by Major Ghormley in Morocco, who later had it shipped back to the states after his tour of duty.
In 1934, this Oldsmobile model came in two sizes, a six-cylinder and a long wheelbase model “L34” with a straight eight cylinder — John’s car. It was rated at 90 horsepower. It originally was “Beaver Brown Deep,” one of 903 convertibles made that model year and had come with leather seats. Those leather seats had been covered by vinyl over the years of ownership before he got it. It had a mechanical fuel pump, but this too had been converted to an electric one. But otherwise, the car John got was original, except for minor details.
He drove the car to college at Duke and that year one of his roommates got engaged in the rumble seat. In the summer of 1972, he took it to New Orleans to a summer orderly job there. After Dr. Pittenger finished medical school in Memphis, he had the car in Greensboro, North Carolina, for his residency.
Coming to Maryville in the late 1970s, he started his medical practice, and brought Clarence. But it languished in his basement for years, rarely running. Until, in his 60s, the physician decided to have a complete restoration done of the car. He wanted it as original as possible, as close to factory fresh as he could get it.
He took it to Precision Rod and Custom, outside Sevierville, and after about three years of work, brought the car home. The black paint that was on the car when he bought it was gone, replaced by the beautiful factory color, “Beaver Brown Deep.” The red vinyl was transformed to its original leather. The only change of significance: a 12-volt system replaced the antiquated six volt.
John and his wife, Martha, still take it out on occasion today, and he said he’s just as taken with his old Oldsmobile as the day he bought it.
