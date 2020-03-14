Were it not for volunteers, hordes of agencies like Good Neighbors, Family Promise, Habitat for Humanity, Haven House and the Blount County Boys and Girls Clubs would cease to exist or at least have their programs drastically reduced.
In the case of Good Neighbors, there is only one paid employee, Executive Director Lisa Blackwood, to carry the load. The agency provides assistance with utility bills and rent for those in crisis mode.
Sometimes, the volunteers who serve the various agencies end up being hired by them.
Wendy Wand, who was just recently named vice-president of United Way, said her agency has done that very thing over the years. A most recent hire from their pool of volunteers was Deanna Hall. She was a United Way volunteer who worked on the allocation panel, and then later applied for a job in resource development.
The allocation panel reviews requests for funds from partner agencies and then decides how much to give. After her work on that panel, Hall then volunteered to be a loaned executive. They are volunteers who serve as liaisons between organizations and United Way. They assist with the campaign, work at functions and help engage and educate the community.
It was after that Hall applied for the resource development manager. Her job was to make sure United Way met its fundraising goals each year. In addition, Hall also helped find volunteers for the various United Way committees and kept them motivated and on task.
‘We knew her’
“She applied for it and we knew her,” Wand said. “She already knew how we worked and she understood both sides. She was a good fit for us.”
Hall was employed by United Way from December 2013 to March 2018. She was a volunteer for a couple of years before that.
Wand said they still went through the regular interview process and interviewed several candidates.
“The reality is, Deanna rose to the top because she knew us,” Wand said. “She knew our mission. She understands our language. She understood what a donor would want because she was a donor to us.”
In the end, the process of moving from volunteer to paid staff member was smooth, Wand said. Hall wasn’t starting in the dark.
Hall values both her time as a volunteer and staff member for the agency.
“Having volunteered, I understood the processes for the campaign,” she said. “I understood the logistics and knew the jargon. Every organization has its own jargon and acronyms. Understanding the logistics and language gave me a great advantage and helped me to be able to jump in and go to work. It helped shorten the learning curve.
Hall added that she was passionate for the cause and knew she needed to be to be happy in the nonprofit world.
Today, Hall is employed by Joseph Construction as their business development manager.
“The connections I made through my time at United Way have been an integral part of my success here at Joseph,” she said. Resource development and business development are very similar, she explained.
The Habitat way
Doug Jenkins, construction supervisor for Blount County Habitat for Humanity, followed a similar path to the position he’s had since 2011. He’s been in the construction business for decades and made the decision back in 1986 to begin volunteering with Knox County Habitat for Humanity.
“My buddy was the construction supervisor over there,” Jenkins said. “We had worked in construction together for years. That is where I first got involved with Habitat.”
Then in 1992, Jenkins moved to Blount County and started attending Maryville First United Methodist Church.
“They were getting ready to. do a one-week blitz build with Habitat,” Jenkins recalled. “I had been involved in blitz builds before. I didn’t know anybody and nobody knew me. The next thing i knew, I was leading a blitz build.”
From there, Jenkins said he continued to volunteer with Blount County Habitat and the organization also contracted with him for his services. He did that for several years, and lead groups on builds.
“Then in 2011, the position of construction supervisor came open,” Jenkins said. “I was at that point in my life that I still needed to work but I was ready to do something like this.”
Jenkins hasn’t kept track of how many Habitat homes he’s been a part of; he shows up for each dedication, with dog Roxy in tow. Seeing the faces of grateful new homeowners never gets old, he says.
Role model for Blount youth
College students like those in Maryville College’s Bonner Scholars Program are required to perform community service hours in order to keep their scholarships. Chauncey Padilla, originally from West Palm Beach, Florida, came to MC as part of Bonners. It wasn’t long before he found a place to plug in and serve.
“When I first became a Bonner, we took a biking trip around Maryville to see the different organizations arouns town,” he said. “When I stopped by the Boys and Girls Club I was intrigued by the organization and how they did things.”
Padilla signed on as a volunteer, working at least 10 hours per week. He started out in the homework room, helping students with their class work. He ended up being a volunteer there all four years while also attending MC. He earned a degree in accounting.
But during his time of volunteering, a job opening came up at the agency. Padilla applied for and was hired as a youth development worker. He continued his volunteer time and also worked additional hours as a staff member.
Jeff Money serves as executive director for Boys and Girls Club. He said having Padilla on staff was a huge positive for his agency. Padilla already knew the students, Money said.
“We have a lot of volunteers,” he said. “Chauncey was hired as a youth development worker after having been here with us for a while. Over the years, we have had others that have gone from volunteer to staff member. They know us and we know them. Especially when it comes to the kids. They form relationships and provide some stability.”
After graduation, Padilla was hired as an accountant at a Knoxville firm, but he is still on staff at the Blount County Boys and Girls Club. He comes over here at least two days a week.
Part of the Bonner Scholar experience is getting out and getting familiar with your community. Padilla said it was mission accomplished.
“It has been a good fit for me,” he said.
