Fuel prices spiked to a high of $4.32 per gallon of gasoline March 14, according to government data. That rate is 22% more than the $3.52 per gallon average from Feb. 21, and the difference is hitting consumers throughout the U.S.
Within the first weeks of March, the state of Tennessee broke its own old records for gas prices, set in 2008, as averages hit $4.17 per gallon of gas, per AAA statistics. East Tennessee has been especially hard hit relative to other parts of the state, with counties in West Tennessee seeing averages including $4.08 per gallon for the same time period.
For local first responders, though, recent price hikes can take on more than economic meaning. The cost increases can also curb first responders’ ability to react to emergency situations.
In a statement given to The Daily Times, Blount County Sheriff James Berrong said that, “Through March 6 of this year, we’ve already spent what the total gas expense was in 2021 and 2020, approximately 330k per year. We are currently expecting this year to cost 150% of the last year’s budget — estimating a half million dollars.
“We are hopeful this will cover it for this year. We are having to pull dollars from our other expense lines to cover at this time, meaning less monies for law enforcement supplies, uniforms,” among other needs, he said.
Maryville Police and Fire Department Chief Tony Crisp said in an interview that recent fuel cost increases can be managed, but that the price change has hit his departments.
Though the police department’s patrol vehicles take gas, Maryville Fire Department trucks run on diesel. Information from the U.S. Energy Information Administration reveals that the average costs for diesel increased by $1.19 from Feb. 21 to March 14.
Still, Crisp said, though unpleasant, the situation in Maryville is neither unprecedented nor wholly unexpected.
“We’ve experienced crises before with fuel, we know when they’re approaching and when we’re budgeting, we try to add in room to address that,” Crisp said, referring to his department’s approach to the upcoming fiscal year.
“We can take a number we would need for next year’s budget, and we can build it with some sense of the unexpected.” Right now, he said, “We’re evaluating, but we had already built in most of the additional room,” in preparation for price inflation. “We are pretty close to being all right.”
Given his departments’ solid situations, he said that he did not anticipate any need to limit patrols in the immediate future.
Alcoa Police Chief David Carswell is also watching the numbers by the fuel pumps shift. At the moment, he told The Daily Times that, “Locally, we’re still business as usual,” and that the police department’s operations haven’t changed as a result of fuel prices. “I hope we don’t have to make changes. We’re waiting to see where the ceiling is for fuel,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.