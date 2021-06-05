Crews will briefly close all lanes of U.S. 321 (West Lamar Alexander Parkway) between Foothills Mall Drive and Bridgeway Drive on Monday, June 7, the city of Maryville announced this week.
Work will begin at 9 a.m.
Maryville Electric crews will be doing overhead line work for approximately five minutes and traffic in all directions will be completely stopped during this time, city officials said in a news release.
The city won't implement detours because the closure will be so brief, but motorists may wish to find alternate routes during this time.
This work is dependent on weather and the 9 a.m. start time may vary slightly depending on circumstances.
