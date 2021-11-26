There are those who might argue that while public safety may come at a cost, it’s hard to overestimate the price that needs to be paid when it comes to protecting lives and property.
Maryville Police and Fire Chief Tony Crisp is expected to argue that point when he goes before the Maryville City Council on Tuesday, Dec. 7, and requests funding for a new fire truck. He puts the price tag at approximately $650,000 to $675,000.
“When we manage our fleet — including our fire response equipment — we consider multiple factors related to our ability to respond,” Crisp said when asked about the reason for the request. “Equipment replacement is part of providing fire and emergency services.”
The city currently has three fire trucks on active duty, with one, dating from 1995 and clocking in at 538,000 miles, kept in reserve. Once a new vehicle enters the fleet, it will go to frontline service and the current backup truck will be “retired,” and a later ‘90s model that’s currently in service will be rotated to the backup role.
The chief said there are several considerations that factor into the timing of these kind of requests. “The most pressing is the age and condition of the current equipment (and) also, our ability to repair the equipment and source parts,” he said. “When the equipment’s life is near its end, we also must anticipate issues in the supply chain environment to ensure we are not without the appropriate level of equipment.”
Crisp noted that in 2008, during the recession, the city adjusted its equipment evaluation and its fleet replacement program accordingly, which, in turn, altered the normal scheduling of repairs and replacements. He added that over the past few years, as the economic environment began to improve, the city has worked to address the backlog that had accumulated.
The request originally was going to be put before the council last year, Crisp said. However, it was decided to delay that move for a year. He said that even though the department is asking for the funding now, due to supply chain delays, it’s likely the new truck won’t be delivered for another eight to 12 months.
The ability to maintain an appropriate level of operative equipment for response purposes is one of the major factors that contributes to a desirable ISO rating, the chief added.
An ISO fire rating is a score provided by the Insurance Services Office to fire departments and insurance companies. It reflects how well a particular community is prepared for fire emergencies. The biggest category of consideration is the fire department, which accounts for 50% of the score.
The ISO score has the power to affect the insurance premium of every homeowner in the area and can even cause an insurer to deny coverage in some circumstances.
That point will be emphasized when the chief brings his request before the City Council.
“Maryville understands fire service is a priority for our community,” he said.
