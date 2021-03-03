The Blount County Board of Education will consider today, March 4, spending $478,200 to replace the wastewater treatment system for Lanier Elementary School.
The school district had hoped to receive a grant for the project but did not, so the proposal on the school board agenda is to take the money from its general operating fund balance, previously undesignated revenues.
The current on-site wastewater treatment facility for the school was built in 1988. A preliminary engineering report prepared by C2RL Inc. said the system is “reaching the end of its expected life span.”
“The front wall of the flow equalization tank has a very noticeable inward bow and while failure is probably not imminent, it is probable in the foreseeable future,” the report states.
Blount County Schools last year had estimated the cost of replacing the Lanier sewer plant at $877,500, but that was based on the the same capacity as the current plant, 18,000 gallons per day, said Troy Logan, fiscal administrator for the district.
C2RL proposes a recirculating sand filter system with a capacity of 10,000 gallons per day, which it says is enough not only for the current school population — about 360 students and staff — but for the school’s maximum capacity, a total of 615.
With approval from the school board and Blount County Commission, once the contracts are issued work could begin as soon as weather permits, according to Logan.
At the beginning of the current fiscal year, BCS had $6.3 million in its fund balance above what it is required to have undesignated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.