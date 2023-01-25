After the conclusion of the 2022 races, most elected officials can take a break from campaigning. But even in a year without a county-wide election, local party leaders are working to place their people and their political principles in strong positions ahead of 2024.
Republicans and Democrats split on the issues at the local, state and national level, but when it comes to organizing for electoral politics, there are some common concerns. For Nathan Higdon, chair of the Blount County Democratic Party, and Tanner Jones, vice chair of the Blount Republicans, fundraising and voter engagement are among the main tasks of 2023.
Jones told The Daily Times that replenishing the Blount County Republican Party’s bank balance is a priority this year. The local GOP spent thousands on the 2022 races, he said. That spending paid off for the Republicans, who swept the county elections, but Jones said the county party is committed to retaining its edge over the Democrats.
At the national level, when people are given choices between presidential candidates, their preferences are generally set long before they cast a ballot, Jones said. But at the local level, shifts are more common. He referenced both Knoxville, which has voted increasingly for Democrats over the years, and Polk County, an increasingly Republican area.
“We like to focus more on the local (than the national). It has a larger influence on people’s lives,” Jones said. “We can’t let anything slip through the cracks.”
All races are important, for Jones. The party is committed to defending its many incumbents at the state and local levels, but doing so requires preparation and raising money for the candidates that make it past the party primaries.
Local events are one means of doing so, and the fee system for Republican candidates proved to be another last year. In the Tennessee General Assembly, he said, redistricting changed the second senatorial district — held by Senator Art Swann — from encompassing parts of Blount and Sevier to Blount, Polk, Monroe and part of Bradley County. The change will add to the complexity of campaigning for reelection. And more locally, the party expects some hard fights over school board seats in the cities and the county.
Politics can seem dull to people who aren’t active in them, he commented. It’s the party’s job to change how people engage with politics.
“We have to get the voters to the parties and we have to get our message out there,” he said. On this point, he and local Democratic Party leadership are in agreement.
Higdon acknowledges that last year was a weak one for Blount Democrats. They lost their sole spot on the county commission when Republican Jessica Hannah unseated former Commissioner Jackie Hill. Amid their losses, there were some positive surprises for Democrats in Blount County, he commented. The Middlesettlements Elementary School precinct showed a 7.9% increase in Democratic votes relative to 2018, the previous federal midterm election. Capitalizing on those shifts will be important going forward, he said.
“We’re treating this as a rebuilding year,” Higdon said. Financially, but also in terms of candidate recruitment, he said the party intends to use the off-year to strengthen itself. He’s already been in talks with possible candidates, he said. “I often say, ‘80% of things that irritate people that are political are local,’” he commented. “We have to meet voters where they are.”
He told The Daily Times that he meant that in both the metaphorical and literal senses. Democrats should work on talking to people effectively during campaign season, but also during times when electoral politics aren’t as prominent.
The issue for county Democrats in 2022, he said, largely came down to voter turnout. Local turnout sank significantly last year in comparison to 2018. Part of the work in front of the party, according to Higdon, then, is education. Helping voters understand political and governmental questions is essential to getting them to the polls.
That work could take a few different forms. Letting people know to whom to direct their issues when they face problems can give them a better idea of how politics affect their lives, Higdon noted. People don’t tend to focus on legislation or government policies when a proposal is just good or bad, he said. Broadening that focus, and changing Democratic branding more generally, could be part of increasing voter turnout, and Higdon said, the party’s prospects for success.
For Jones, too, discussion and action are critical. “We feel like people have an obligation to vote their preference,” Jones said. “Let’s just see what the people have to say, and then we’ll talk about it later. You have the right to vote. Go show that. And make sure your vote counts,” he told The Daily Times.
