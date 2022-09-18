In order to nail down design details for the planned 450-unit apartment complex in Pellissippi Place, the city of Alcoa formally split the property into three pieces to allow for a public roadway.
Pellissippi Place, once developed, will be a large technology park that has contracted, equal and split intertest from Alcoa, Maryville, Blount County and Knox County. Located where Pellissippi Parkway terminates at Old Knoxville Highway, the city of Alcoa has extra responsibilities since the 450-acre park falls within city limits.
Alcoa Municipal/Regional Planning Commission signed off on the adjustments to the 18-acre portion of the park where the complex will be built on Thursday evening. About four of those acres will be dedicated to a new public roadway that bisects the middle of the property.
The land sale from the Industrial Development Board of Blount County — who purchased the land for the park about 15 years ago and has been responsible for placing infrastructure to draw tenants — couldn’t finalize until Alcoa formally drew and recorded property lines for the public right of way.
On either side of the right of way, two apartment buildings and a separate building for restaurants or shops are included in preliminary concept plans. Commercial space is also proposed on the corners of the bottom floors of each apartment building.
During a planning commission work session, Alcoa Director of Development Services Megan Brooks said piecing out a right of way can be challenging without a detailed design plan for the future development. But since the sale from the IDB consisted of two 7-acre lots on each side of a roadway, it was required before developers Ramston Capital LLC could acquire the land.
And City Manager Mark Johnson said developers wanted to purchase the property as quickly as possible.
City planner Jeremy Pearson said this complex will be the first true mixed use development in the city — with retail space on the bottom and living space above it.
Looking ahead
While Ramston and engineers for the project, C2RL Inc, have provided a general design of the apartment complex, the planning commission will look over and sign off on a design plan in the future that has specific details, like building elevations and storm water management.
A traffic study will also be completed with a more detailed design plan in the future. Pearson said during Thursday’s planning commission meeting that improvements to Sam Houston School Road may be necessary, given the additional residential development plans for the large and recently annexed land off Wildwood Road. Via Sam Houston School Road, the two pending development sites are about four miles apart.
The city is also requiring a 30 feet landscaping buffer to the north of the complex, since it adjoins a single family home neighborhood, Edgewood Subdivision. Pearson said the buffer helps protect the integrity of the neighborhood.
Pearson also noted that naming the roadway is generally a step in this process, but a committee consisting of Johnson, Maryville City Manager Greg McClain, Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell and Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs will ultimately decide the name of the road.
The committee will oversee and validate a variety of decisions made for the technology park.
To follow suit with the road-name theme Alcoa has adopted for its city-center development, Springbrook Farm, Johnson said during the planning commission work session that he sent a list of prominent scientists’ names to the other committee members to see if one was agreeable.
Also during the work session, Pearson noted that land acquisition for the Pellissippi Parkway extension has started. Relocating that extension through Pellissippi Place has been one of the issues that has stalled development of the technology park, according to President and CEO of the Blount Partnership, Bryan Daniels.
Being picky with land tenants is another, Johnson said. Not every business that shows interest in Blount County is granted the opportunity, Daniels has said in former conversations with The Daily Times.
Including the apartment complex in Pellissippi Place, development in Alcoa is in varying stages for about 1,700 residential units — from framing walls to engineering design.
Alcoa City Schools is waiting on the results of a study that evaluates how pending residential developments in Alcoa will impact the schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.