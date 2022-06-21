For at least eight days, a 5-month-old female bear cub wandered the area around Great Smoky Mountains with a plastic jug over her head, trying to keep up with her mom and siblings.
That was eight days with no food or water. Temperatures in the area were hovering at heat wave records. She was spotted by cabin renters and a guy in the area who was doing some septic work.
Lucky for the helpless bear, these witnesses called authorities in hopes she could be saved.
It took the entire staff at Appalachian Bear Rescue in Townsend and several officers with Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency hundreds of hours to track down the cub. Dana Dodd, executive director for ABR, said both agencies scoured the woods where the cub was cited using thermal enhancing equipment each evening. They traipsed the woods by day, as well using all-terrain vehicles.
The unlucky bear was first reported on June 13; she was rescued in the early hours of June 19.
The jug was removed, and the 15-pound cub was taken to University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine where doctors arrived to render aid. ABR is now caring for the bear, separated permanently from her mom and siblings, but safe.
That’s a lot of people and time to help a bear who got into this predicament because some irresponsible person left trash where bears could get to it, said Dodd.
This same week a momma bear in the Wears Valley area was breaking into cars and also getting into unsecured trash. She had three female cubs.
That momma bear had to be euthanized, Dodd said, because she no longer feared humans and saw the nearby trash as a food source.
“When we say ‘Garbage kills bears,’ that is what we mean,” Dodd said. “They don’t just have an upset stomach and die.”
This momma bear’s three cubs are also now at ABR, a bear rehabilitation facility that takes in orphaned or injured black bear cubs and nurses them back to health so they can be released back into the wild. In addition to these four ABR currently has five other bears. One, a yearling name Tartan, will be released soon, Dodd said.
Three of the others are siblings (two female, one male) who became orphaned when their mother was struck and killed by a car in the Pittman Center area. Their names are Thistle, Truffle and Thyme.
The whole tragic story of the three latest sibling cubs, still unnamed by ABR, began over a month ago, Dodd explained. ABR went to investigate when a caller reported a momma bear and her cubs getting into trash at a Wears Valley cabin.
“There was a ton of trash everywhere,” Dodd said. She said her agency has returned there on many occasions and taken photos. The cabin owner has not replaced the easily accessible trash cans with bear-proof ones despite the dangerous situation.
“The place was an absolute dump,” Dodd described. TWRA became aware also because a female bear had broken out car windows. She was later trapped and is the mom to the three little cubs at ABR. This was the third bear to be euthanized that have been reported in the local news in just a few weeks.
One of the bears that was put down got into a tent in the national park and injured a mom and her child; another bear was euthanized when it reportedly scratched a 90-year-old woman on her porch.
Dodd said some people think the solution is to just relocate the nuisance bears. In most cases, that does nothing to stop the bears from exhibiting aggressive behavior.
“Bears know where their table is set,” she said. “They know where their territory is. You can move this bear mlles and miles away, but one of two things will happen.”
One is the bear will return, Dodd explained, adding they have been known to travel great distances to get back to where they were captured.
If it doesn’t return, the bear will exhibit the same behavior where it lands, putting people in danger, Dodd explained.
“We live in bear country,” she stressed. “Smack dab right in the middle of it. If this bear doesn’t get into your unsecured trash, there are at least 100 more waiting in line.”
Dodd has seen this scene play out on numerous occasions. She said people need to see the direct results of their bad behavior.
“You don’t have to be in the bear rescue business or spend hundreds of hours to look for the bear or ask your staff to do the same,” Dodd said. “You don’t have to be that person to know this is disgusting behavior.”
ABR’s Tom Faulkner, Bailey DeLozier, Kim DeLozier, head curator Coy Blair, Dodd and Lisa Philippen all worked long days and nights to find the jug bear. Blair, Faulkner and Kim DeLozier spent hours camped underneath a tree waiting to capture the frightened cub.
A video has been circulating of the bear roaming the area with the jug over its head. There are also countless other videos of bears smashing car windows in search of food. There are no laws with regard to feeding bears or providing bear-safe trash cans, except within the city limits of Gatlinburg. That leaves out a lot of bear terrain.
Faulkner went up to the cabin where the euthanized female bear had been hanging out with her three cubs. He saw a bear camped out near what it considered its food source. A bear in that close proximity to renters poses a real danger, Dodd said.
Faulkner had to warn cabin housekeeping staff of the nearby bear and asked them to leave the area, which they did.
TWRA biologist Janelle Musser removed the jug from the cub’s head by using a catch pole. Dodd said TWRA has done everything right when it comes to protecting people and wildlife. It’s time others step up, she said.
“It all starts with people being responsible human beings,” she said. “If you are not one of them, you are part of killing that bear. You are responsible for that bear having a jug on its head for eight days.”
