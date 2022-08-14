Peach cobbler, roasted vegetables, lamb stew and wine are all on offer for those interested in supporting a local juvenile justice nonprofit. Attendees can sample a varied menu, listen to live music and down a few cocktails for a cause at the Sunday, Aug. 21, Garden to Gavel fundraiser for the Blount County Youth Court. A 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, the court allows juvenile offenders to have their charges erased from their records in exchange for fulfilling the terms set by a student-populated court.
The court’s annual fundraising event, on pause for the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, is back, and youth court supporters say that the 2022 program is one locals won’t want to miss.
The event will run from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Harmony Family Center in Maryville. The Rock and Metal Academy will contribute live music, and Miss Lily’s Catering will provide the food for the event, which will also feature guest speaker Phillip Garrett of Apex Leadership. Tickets are available at $100 per plate.
“It’s a phenomenal organization,” said Alyssa Smith, a board member for the court and social media manager for the Blount Partnership. The fundraising event, Smith commented, is a great opportunity to support an organization that has stayed out of the public eye, as its subject matter includes juvenile criminal offenses.
“Not enough people really knew about the organization,” when Smith first encountered the court last year, she said. She’d done so as an extension of her work as a social media manager with the Blount Partnership, and she found herself eager to use her digital skills to help the organization raise awareness and funds.
As a volunteer-driven nonprofit under the auspices of the county juvenile court, the youth court relies on fundraisers like the Garden to Gavel gala to facilitate things like training and scholarships for the student jurors who constitute it. Part of the proceeds from the fundraiser will go towards a $2,000 scholarship for a graduating juror.
Established as the legacy project of the Leadership Blount class of 2013, the youth court uses high school student volunteers to resolve cases involving juveniles. The students meet with a respondent — a juvenile who has pleaded guilty to an offense — and determine an appropriate disposition or sentence.
It’s a diversionary and interventionist program, and its backers note that the peer court’s recidivism rate — the frequency with which people who have committed prior offenses are charged with other crimes — is low, at under 1%. In contrast, standard juvenile courts tend to see recidivism rates between 25% to 30%.
Judge Kenlyn Foster of the Blount County Juvenile Court explained that teen courts, or, in Blount County, youth courts, are modeled along various lines. Some, she told The Daily Times, are designed like criminal courts: the high school students who serve on the courts might act as prosecutors, defense attorneys, judges and bailiffs. In Blount County, the court is arranged as a panel of jurors. The types of offenses that can be referred from her courtroom into the youth court tend to be things like public intoxication, speeding and burglary. Felonies are not referred to the youth court, she noted, nor is truancy.
The jurors receive “intensive” training, she said, beginning at the start of their service and continuing throughout their time with the court. Foster noted that past trainings have featured talks from Vanderbilt University researchers, who spoke to the jurors about human brain development, informing them that adolescent brains — their own and the respondents’ — are, in many ways, still works in progress.
Local judges, legal officials and law enforcement, as well as the occasional FBI agent, also speak to student jurors about tasks such as interviewing juveniles involved with their court, criminal law and the overall “weight of their task,” Lynn Peterson, an area attorney who currently serves as the president of the organization, said.
In the past as in the present, Peterson noted, the court has focused on restorative justice. There are three pillars to that concept, she told The Daily Times. Firstly, respondents must take accountability for their actions. Those who participate in the youth court have already pleaded guilty to the charge against them. Secondly, they should acquire the skills they need to make better decisions moving forward, whether that acquisition comes as a process of education, therapy or through some other means. Lastly, she said, restorative justice aims to reconnect respondents with their communities. Doing so, she explained, helps lower the probability of renewed offenses; as people become more integrated into their communities, offending against that community loses its attraction.
As jurors serve on panels, too, Peterson commented, they learn many of the soft skills that employers find attractive, such as clear communication and diplomacy. The role also helps jurors develop empathy for those who are different from themselves, she said, and “positive peer pressure” from people from their own ages often succeeds in changing respondents’ outlook and behavior. There’s a high priority placed on adapting to individual situations, she noted.
As such, dispositions can be quite creative. One respondent was made to cook family dinners each night for several weeks and provide photographic proof of the meals, Peterson recalled. Another, Foster said, had an interest in emergency services, and so was given a “sentence” to serve working with an emergency service provider.
With the court’s cost to the county minimal, it benefits respondents, jurors and taxpayers simultaneously, Foster commented.
Yet, “youth court is hard,” Peterson noted. “It’s harder than regular juvenile court.” Juveniles might go before the juvenile court, she explained, and simply have charges wiped out, or their parents might be required to pay a fine. Completing youth court, like completing drug court, necessitates real commitment to change, she said.
Almost all the respondents in the program do complete it, however. When respondents neglect to abide by the disposition set at the youth court, they return to Judge Foster’s courtroom. But such instances are “rare,” Foster said. She estimated that about three people per year return to her court after referral to the youth court.
The court currently seeks both student jurors for the fall and organizations to facilitate community service for respondents.
