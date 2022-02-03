Legendary Alcoa football coach Gary Rankin is retiring, and defensive coordinator Brian Nix has been named the Tornadoes' next head coach, the school announced Thursday.
Rankin won 13 state championships, including the past season, during his 16 seasons at Alcoa. He won 467 games across his 40-year coaching career, making him the winningest Tennessee high school football coach.
"I consider it both a privilege and an honor to have worked with coach Rankin," Athletic Director Josh Stephens said in a statement. I want to thank him for his dedication, his commitment, his innovative approach and his professionalism. Alcoa's success is a testimony to coach Rankin and his staff.
"We have worked together, argued together, shared our problems and hopes together and established ourselves as a team — not always in agreement, but always together. Thank you for the memories and friendship. Go Tornadoes."
Nix has been with Alcoa since 2004, where he has been a part of 15 state championships and won the 2021 Broyles Award. He previously coached at Maryville College and Colorado Springs.
"Alcoa is excited and blessed to welcome Coach Nix into his new role as head coach," Stephens said in the statement. "His passion for Alcoa football, and the desire to build upon coach Rankin's legacy of developing younger players for lives of service, will tremendously benefit our program.
"With his strong understanding of Alcoa's mission, culture and reputation as a relationship-builder, coach Nix will work in partnership with his players and their families to advance the tradition of Alcoa excellence."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.