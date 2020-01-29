Traffic has slowed to crawl on the southbound lane of Alcoa Highway near Knoxville heading to Maryville because of a broken gas line on Alcoa Highway, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
TDOT posted on its website at 6:01 p.m. Wednesday that the average traffic speed was averaging 20 miles per hour on southbound highway 129 from the I-40 exit to south of the Tennessee River, and traffic was expected to clear up by 8 p.m.
