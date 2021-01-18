Average gas prices in Tennessee have increased for two consecutive weeks, rising 5 cents over the past week, averaging $2.19 a gallon. This is 22 cents more than one month ago and roughly 15 cents less than this time last year.
Blount County is averaging $2.24 per gallon, as of Jan. 18, making it one of the more expensive counties in the state. Knoxville is the second-most expensive metro market in the state with prices averaging $2.22.
The national average has increased by 7 cents to $2.39 over the past week. Tennessee remains the 10-least-expensive market in the nation.
