Gas prices are continuing to rise both locally and statewide, but only slightly, increasing an average of only 1 cent in the past week, AAA said in a press release Monday.
The average gas price in Tennessee is $2.69, 28 cents higher than one month ago and 78 cents higher than this time last year. The national gas price average jumped just 2 cents to $2.88 a gallon, AAA said. The national gas price average had held steady for almost a full week as of Monday.
Blount County’s average price was $2.69 as of Monday, March 22. The Knoxville metro area had an average price of $2.71 on Monday, 3 cents higher than the average price one week ago.
There has been a dip in demand and increase in supply along with more refinery utilization over the past week, leading to less movement in average prices, AAA said. "Large jumps are not likely for the majority of consumers (this week)," its press release said.
