Gas prices are continuing to rise both locally and statewide, increasing an average of 10 cents in the past week, AAA said in a press release Monday.
The average gas price in Tennessee is $2.68, 40 cents higher than one month ago and 63 cents higher than this time last year. Following last month's winter storm in Texas, the national gas price average also jumped 40 cents, but to $2.86 a gallon, AAA said.
In the past five weeks, gas prices have increased an average of 45 cents in the state.
Blount County’s average price was $2.68 as of Monday, March 15. The Knoxville metro area had an average price of $2.68 on Monday, 16 cents higher than the average price one week ago.
While supply is still tightening and demand continues to increase, prices are still expected to stabilize by April due to a steady price of crude oil and more utilization of refineries. The price of crude oil has shown stabilization in the past week. "If crude sustains at this level, especially as refinery utilization increases, the jumps at the pump are likely not to be so substantial by April," AAA said.
