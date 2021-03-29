Gas prices dropped for the first time in 2021 both locally and statewide, decreasing an average of 2 cents in the past week, AAA said in a press release Monday.
The average gas price in Tennessee is $2.67, 17 cents higher than one month ago and 89 cents higher than this time last year. The national gas price average also decreased 2 cents to $2.86 a gallon, AAA said.
Blount County’s average price was $2.62 as of Monday, March 29. The Knoxville metro area had an average price of $2.68 on Monday — 3 cents lower than the average price one week ago.
Demand has decreased during the past week, but if demand increases again, gas prices could follow, according to AAA's press release. Also, the blockage of the Suez Canal could cause a delay in oil shipments, which would lower supply and trigger a price increase.
"These are positive signs that less expensive gas prices could be around the corner, but not enough to indicate a steady trend just yet," AAA spokeswoman Megan Cooper said.
