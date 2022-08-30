While gas prices have been on the decline from Tennessee’s all-time high of $4.64 per gallon, for the first time in 10 weeks the average across the state held steady from week to week.
Blount County has been in the highest average range for Tennessee gas prices in the past several reports from AAA — The Auto Club Group, but fell into the high-median range at $3.47 as of Tuesday, Aug. 30.
A release from AAA states that Knoxville is the third most expensive metro market in the state, with Blount County falling a few cents under Knoxville’s average. In recent weeks, Blount has held a higher average than Knox County.
The average in Tennessee is $3.44 again this week, which is 39 cents less than one month ago but still more expensive than last year by 59 cents. The national average is $3.84, and Tennessee ranks as the seventh least expensive market.
Spokesperson for AAA, Megan Cooper, said gas prices are fluctuating because of crude oil prices, which have risen about 5% in the past three weeks. Cooper said gas price increases could be minimal since crude oil hasn’t dramatically changed in price.
However, as the country moves into peak hurricane season, she said if a major storm hits refineries along the Texas, Louisiana or Mississippi coasts pump prices could fluctuate more.
