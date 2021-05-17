Gas prices in the state increased by 18 cents after the Colonial Pipeline shutdown, AAA said in a press release Monday.
The average gas price in Tennessee is $2.89 a gallon, 18 cents higher than last week, 19 cents higher than one month ago and $1.27 higher than this time last year. The national gas price average increased 8 cents over the past week to $3.04 a gallon, the highest price in six years, AAA said.
Blount County’s average price was $2.88 as of Monday, May 17 — 21 cents higher than last week. The Knoxville metro area had an average price of $2.88 on Monday — 18 cents higher than last week.
The increase in gas prices is due to the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline, which was the victim of a cyberattack. The Colonial Pipeline supplies about 45% of fuel to the East Coast.
"The Southeast will continue to experience tight supply this week as terminals and gas stations are refueled. Over the weekend, gas prices started to stabilize, but are expected to fluctuate in the lead up to Memorial Day weekend," AAA spokeswoman Megan Cooper said in a statement.
