Gas prices decreased an average of 1 cent per gallon statewide, AAA said in a press release Monday. This is the second week-over-week decrease this year.
The average gas price in Tennessee is $2.69 a gallon, 1 cent higher than last week, 4 cents higher than one month ago and $1.05 higher than this time last year. The national gas price average also decreased an average of 1 cent to $2.86 a gallon, AAA said.
Blount County’s average price was $2.53 as of Monday, April 12, a decrease of 7 cents. The Knoxville metro area had an average price of $2.65 on Monday — 2 cents lower than the average price one week ago.
Refinery utilization is at the highest point it has been this year, creating more supply, the AAA press release stated. This, along with a small decrease in demand and lower crude oil prices, have led to the decrease in gas prices.
