Gas prices decreased an average of 1 cent per gallon statewide week over week, AAA said in a press release Monday.
The average gas price in Tennessee is $2.69 a gallon, 1 cent lower than last week, 1 cent higher than one month ago and $1.13 higher than this time last year. The national gas price average increased 2 cents over the past week to $2.88 a gallon, AAA said.
Blount County’s average price was $2.53 as of Monday, April 26, the same average price as last week and the week before. The Knoxville metro area had an average price of $2.65 on Monday — also the same as last week and the week before.
"Anticipated strong springtime gasoline demand is likely to help keep a floor on falling gas prices. However, a healthy gasoline supply will likely help to keep pump prices in check, especially if crude oil pricing holds steady," said AAA spokeswoman Megan Cooper.
