Gas prices in the state finally saw a decrease, dropping 3 cents in the past week, AAA said in a press release Monday.
The average gas price in Tennessee is $2.85 a gallon, 3 cents lower than last week, 4 cents lower than one month ago and 96 cents higher than this time last year. The national gas price average decreased by 1 cent over the past week to $3.07 a gallon.
Blount County’s average price was $2.84 as of Monday — 1 cent less than last week. The Knoxville metro area had an average price of $2.87.
"Despite the latest increase in demand, many motorists are not seeing significant pump price jumps due to increasing stock levels, which have significantly built over the last four weeks," AAA spokeswoman Megan Cooper said in the statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.