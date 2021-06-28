Gas prices in the state saw a decrease for the second consecutive week, dropping 1 cent in the past week, AAA said in a press release Monday.
The average gas price in Tennessee is $2.84 a gallon, 1 cent lower than last week, 3 cents lower than one month ago and 89 cents higher than this time last year. The national gas price average increased by 2 cents over the past week to $3.09 a gallon.
Blount County’s average price was $2.83 as of Monday — 1 cent less than last week. The Knoxville metro area had an average price of $2.87 for a second week in a row.
While prices have decreased over the past two weeks, an increase may be coming, AAA warns.
"Even though gas prices have been trending less expensive over the last two weeks, Tennesseans are expected to see the most expensive Independence Day gas prices since 2014," AAA spokeswoman Megan Cooper said in the statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.