Gas prices in the state held steady, staying the same as last week, AAA said in a press release Monday.
The average gas price in Tennessee is $2.88 a gallon, the same price as last week, 1 cent higher than one month ago and $1 higher than this time last year. The national gas price average increased by 3 cents over the past week to $3.08 a gallon.
Blount County’s average price was $2.85 as of Monday — 1 cent higher than last week. The Knoxville metro area had an average price of $2.88.
"Prices for the rest of the month are likely to push more expensive, but if crude production increases, as forecasted, there is the possibility of seeing some relief at the pump later this summer," AAA spokeswoman Megan Cooper said in the statement.
