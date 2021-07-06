Gas prices in the state increased 4 cents in the past week as 939,000 Tennesseans went on the road for Independence Day weekend, AAA said in a press release Tuesday.
The average gas price in Tennessee is $2.88 a gallon, the same as one month ago and nearly 95 cents more than one year ago, AAA said. Blount County's average price was $2.84 as of Tuesday, and the Knoxville metro area had an average of $2.88.
"Robust gasoline demand and more expensive crude oil prices are pushing gas prices higher," AAA spokeswoman Megan Cooper said in the release. "We had hoped that global crude production increases would bring some relief at the pump this month, but weekend OPEC negotiations fell through with no agreement reached.
"As a result, crude prices are set to surge to a seven year-high."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.