Gas prices decreased slightly in the region over the past week and had a slight increase — 2 cents a gallon — statewide, AAA said in a press release Monday.
The average gas price in Tennessee is $2.69 a gallon, 2 cents higher than last week, 14 cents higher than one month ago and 99 cents higher than this time last year. The national gas price average increased an average of 1 cent to $2.87 a gallon, AAA said.
Blount County’s average price was $2.60 as of Monday, April 5, a decrease of 2 cents. The Knoxville metro area had an average price of $2.67 on Monday — 1 cent lower than the average price one week ago.
Demand increased over the past week due to spring vacations and warmer weather, the AAA press release stated.
"Drivers can expect fluctuation at the pump throughout the spring driving season," AAA spokeswoman Megan Cooper said.
