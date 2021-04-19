Gas prices increased an average of 2 cents per gallon statewide week over week, AAA said in a press release Monday.
The average gas price in Tennessee is $2.70 a gallon, 2 cents higher than last week, the same as one month ago and $1.10 higher than this time last year. The national gas price average stayed the same as last week at $2.86 a gallon, AAA said.
Blount County’s average price was $2.53 as of Monday, April 19, the same average price as last week. The Knoxville metro area had an average price of $2.65 on Monday — also the same as last week.
Crude oil prices are on an upward trend and demand is increasing, which translates to higher prices at the pump, AAA said.
