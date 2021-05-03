Gas prices remained the same statewide week over week, AAA said in a press release Monday.
The average gas price in Tennessee is $2.69 a gallon, the same as last week, 1 cent higher than one month ago and $1.13 higher than this time last year. The national gas price average increased 2 cents over the past week to $2.90 a gallon, AAA said.
Blount County’s average price was $2.54 as of Monday, May 3 — 1 cent higher than last week. The Knoxville metro area had an average price of $2.66 on Monday — also 1 cent higher than last week.
While demand increases over the summer, some gas deliveries will have to be altered, potentially causing delays and some stations to be without gas for short periods of time, AAA said, adding this is not cause for panic or concern.
"The U.S. is not looking at a gas supply shortage; there is ample gasoline supply across the country. It is just a matter of more frequent deliveries to stations to meet demand," AAA spokeswoman Megan Cooper said.
AAA recommends that motorists fill their tanks when they reach a quarter of a tank left and not going any lower than that level.
