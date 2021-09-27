Gas prices in the state remained steady over the past week with no change, AAA said in a press release Monday.
The average gas price in Tennessee was $2.89 a gallon, the same as last week, 4 cents higher than one month ago and 97 cents higher than this time last year. The national gas price average decreased by 1 cent over the past week to $3.18 a gallon.
Blount County’s average price was $2.80 as of Monday. The Knoxville metro area had an average price of $2.87 for a second week in a row.
While prices currently remain steady, production issues and COVID-19 are creating uncertainty and preventing a seasonal decrease in prices, AAA warns.
"Consumers should see the usual autumn relief at the pump, but factor in that approximately 16% of crude production in the Gulf of Mexico is still shut down because of Hurricanes Ida and Nicholas and the concerns about what higher COVID cases could do to the economy, and this uncertainty is helping to keep oil prices elevated," AAA spokeswoman Megan Cooper said in the statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.