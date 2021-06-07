Gas prices in the state increased by 1 cent, AAA said in a press release Monday.
The average gas price in Tennessee is $2.88 a gallon, 1 cent higher than last week, 17 cents higher than one month ago and $1.10 higher than this time last year. The national gas price average also increased by 1 cent over the past week to $3.05 a gallon.
Blount County’s average price was $2.84 as of Monday. The Knoxville metro area had an average price of $2.87.
"We expect this week’s demand number to increase as it will reflect Memorial Day holiday weekend travel, but it’s not likely to lead to an increase in gas prices for the majority of motorists," AAA spokeswoman Megan Cooper said in a statement.
However, crude oil prices are rising and could cause an increase of price per gallon at the pumps, the release stated.
