Gas prices in the state increased by 3 cents, AAA said in a press release Monday.
The average gas price in Tennessee is $2.72 a gallon, 3 cents higher than last week, 3 cents higher than one month ago and $1.12 higher than this time last year. The national gas price average increased 6 cents over the past week to $2.96 a gallon, AAA said.
Blount County’s average price was $2.67 as of Monday, May 10 — 13 cents higher than last week. The Knoxville metro area had an average price of $2.70 on Monday — 4 cents higher than last week.
The increase in gas prices is due to the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline, which was the victim of a cyberattack last week. The Colonial Pipeline supplies about 45% of fuel to the East Coast.
"The longer the pipeline is down, the greater the threat of rising gas prices," AAA spokeswoman Megan Cooper said in a statement.
While the pipeline is down, other pipelines and foreign imports will help keep up with supply. Once the Colonial Pipeline is back in operation, it will take anywhere from 15-18 days for fuel to flow from Texas to New York, according to the release.
