Gas prices in the state decreased by 1 cent after the Colonial Pipeline shutdown caused large jumps, AAA said in a press release Monday.
The average gas price in Tennessee is $2.88 a gallon, 1 cent lower than last week, 18 cents higher than one month ago and $1.18 higher than this time last year. The national gas price average also decreased by 1 cent over the past week to $3.03 a gallon, marking the first decrease in two weeks.
Blount County’s average price was $2.88 as of Monday, May 24, — the same average price as last week. The Knoxville metro area had an average price of $2.88 on Monday — also the same as last week.
While the Colonial Pipeline is back in operation and stations have fuel, prices may continue to show holiday fluctuation.
"We've seen gas prices stabilize following the Colonial Pipeline shutdown, however, with the expected increase in travel demand we're likely to see gas price fluctuations leading up to the holiday weekend," AAA spokeswoman Megan Cooper said in a statement.
Memorial Day gas prices are expected to be the highest since 2014.
