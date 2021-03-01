Average gas prices in Tennessee rose 10 cents over the past week, averaging $2.50 a gallon, according to AAA. This is 27 cents more than one month ago and roughly 29 cents more than this time last year. The jump can primarily be attributed to the winter storm that hit the Gulf Coast region, AAA said in a press release.
Blount County is averaging $2.47 per gallon as of March 1. Knoxville is the second-least expensive metro market in the state with prices averaging $2.47.
The national average has increased by nine cents to $2.72 over the past week. AAA expects the national gas price average to hit approximately $2.80 during the month of March. This will translate to increases between five and 10 cents in local markets.
