Gas prices are continuing to rise both locally and statewide, increasing 8 cents in the last week, AAA said in a press release Monday.
The average gas price in Tennessee is $2.58, 35 cents higher than one month ago and 41 cents higher than this time last year.
This average price is the highest in the state since May 2019.
Even with the increase, Tennessee is the ninth-least-expensive market in the country.
Blount County’s average price was $2.48 as of Monday, March 8. The Knoxville metro area had an average price of $2.52 on Monday, 7 cents higher than Sunday’s average price.
The increase can be attributed to higher demand and lower supply.
According to Megan Cooper, public and government relations consultant for AAA, the lower supply comes from a decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Counties and allies to decrease the amount of crude oil barrels introduced into world markets.
Also, last month’s winter storm in Texas and along the Gulf Coast negatively affected domestic gasoline supply. Cooper also said that demand typically increases around spring break and continues to ramp up during the warmer months.
Tennessee drivers can expect pump prices to remain higher during the spring, potentially reaching $2.90 or $2.95 per gallon, she said. Prices are expected to drop, or at least stop rising, this summer.
To keep perspective, Cooper said, “today’s state average of $2.58 is 19 cents below the national average.”
