The Gatlinburg Craftsmen’s Fair held annually at the Gatlinburg Conference Center is scheduled for Oct. 8-25 and will feature several Blount artisans.
This is the fair’s 45th anniversary and nearly 200 makers will showcase their wares, with 100 artisans new to the event, a press release from coordinators states.
Of those, at least five are from Blount: Larry Burton, John Glass, Lonnie McMillan, Billy Reynolds and Tim Simek.
These artists work with watercolors, glass, primitive turkey callers, sculptures and dulcimer music, respectively.
The three-week event offers handmade products displayed in more than 180 booths, many with demonstrations by the artisans, the release states.
Event co-promoter Kelly Rusk explained coordinators are trying to make the event COVID-19 safe.
“We are taking precautions for a safe event, requiring face coverings and employing social distancing,” Rusk stated in the release.
Throughout the event, attendees can enjoy music and concessions.
It will last from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, with tickets available at the door.
For more information, call 865-436-7479.
