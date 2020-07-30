Genera, a Vonore-based manufacturer of agriculture-based pulp and molded fiber products, recently filled four management positions in preparation for full commercial production starting later this year.
Shau-Gan Chang was hired as the research and development engineer to develop, conduct and manage research and development activities. He also will communicate directly with equipment suppliers and contractors. Chang has almost 30 years of industry experience.
Andrew Harrison was hired as product manager to oversee customer and product development, pipeline management and sales and contract management. He has spent the past 10 years in the food-service packaging industry.
Jamie Lee was hired as the quality assurance manager. He will manage quality assurance and analysis at the agricultural fiber and food-service production facility. He has more than 17 years of experience in food-related manufacturing quality assurance.
Stephani Leslie was hired as the supply chain manager. She will be oversee Genera's entire supply chain from customer requirements to inventory and storage of raw materials, while maintaining safety and quality control.
The addition of these four to the staff will help Genera get its full commercial production online. The facility is expected to bring 120 new jobs to the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.