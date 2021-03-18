Agricultural pulp and molded fiber products producer Genera, based in Vonore, announced Tuesday a new program to support regional farmers by offsetting switchgrass crop costs in East Tennessee.
Genera’s Switchgrass Establishment Assistance (SEA) program provides participating producers financial incentives of up to $200 an acre to plant new switchgrass acres, the company said in a news release.
The program is part of Genera’s strategy to grow a local market for switchgrass and to fully supply its manufacturing facility with feedstock from the local region, the company said.
“In order to ensure consistent operations at our fully integrated facility, we’re committed to partnering with local producers and providing a sustainable, long-term market for these crops,” Genera Feedstock Manager Brad Valentine said.
The SEA program has a minimum acreage requirement of 15 acres and the producer must enter into a production agreement with Genera.
Through this program, a Genera representative will work with each SEA participant, developing an individually tailored establishment plan and providing agronomic management advice for the crop.
For more information about Genera’s SEA program, call 423-884-4119 or visit generainc.com/farm ers/switchgrass.
