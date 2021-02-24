A veteran manufacturing manager has been named plant manager at Vonore-based Genera, which makes domestically sourced and produced ag-based pulp and molded fiber products and is gearing up for full commercial production.
Rick Presley will take over as plant manager after most recently serving as operations manager/assistant plant manager for Oil-Dri Corporation of America in Blue Mountain, Mississippi. He has more than 25 years of experience in manufacturing operations, risk management and logistics, including 20 years managing pulp and paper mills, Genera said in a news release Wednesday.
“Rick will be integral to leading the operations at our first-of-its-kind facility as we ramp up production,” Keith Brazzell, Genera’s chief operating officer, said in the statement. “Genera is providing the sustainable solutions that the paper and packaging industries need in partnership with East Tennessee farmers.”
Genera processes agricultural crops, such as switchgrass, grown by regional farmers into ag-based fiber and the Earthable® line of sustainable food-grade, compostable packaging. The facility, which is the largest fully integrated domestic solution for ag-based fiber and food packaging in North America, will employ 120 at full production.
Visit https://generainc.com for more information about the company.
