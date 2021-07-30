Genera, a Vonore manufacturer of domestically sourced and produced ag-based pulp and molded fiber products, has named Alan Turner controller and Richard Rutherford quality assurance manager.
Turner will oversee all aspects of accounting operations and financial reporting and work closely with Genera’s chief financial officer to plan and manage operating and capital budgets. Rutherford will ensure the quality of Genera’s products through testing, data analysis and training.
Genera’s Earthable® line of sustainable, ag-based fiber products is designed to meet growing demand for cost-effective and eco-friendly consumer packaging alternatives to single-use plastics and polystyrene.
Turner, who earned his MBA at the University of Tennessee, has extensive experience in the manufacturing sector. He has worked as a plant controller and accounting manager for manufacturers in various industries.
Rutherford is a chemist with a master’s degree from Middle Tennessee State University and an MBA from the University of Phoenix. He has worked as a chemist and managed laboratories throughout East Tennessee.
