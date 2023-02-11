George B. Henry, educator, coach and Friendsville historian, died Jan. 30 at his home in Friendsville. He was 88.
Henry was a graduate of Friendsville Academy, received a Bachelor of Arts degree in education from Maryville College, and earned a master’s degree in curriculum from Union College in Barbersville, Ky. He was a retired teacher and coach from the Blount County Schools, teaching history, geography and civics for 35 years at Friendsville before retirement.
He shared the history of Friendsville, a small town settled by the Religious Society of Friends (Quakers), with an emphasis on the role played by the Friends and the community in the Civil War. He and his wife, the late Betty Henry, would often dress in traditional Quaker garb and present programs to schools and other groups. In 2011, he co-authored the book, “Images of America: Friendsville,” published by Arcadia Publishing Company.
Henry was a 2009 recipient of the Blount County Historic Trust’s Champion Award, which was given to individuals who contributed substantially over a period of years to historic preservation in Blount County. In 2013, he was recognized as one of the Blount County Historical Museum’s Historic Treasures, and in 2021, he was named to the Blount County Schools Educator Hall of Fame.
'Walking encyclopedia'
Tim Walker, president of the Blount County Genealogical and Historical Society, said, “The passing of George B. Henry is a significant loss to the historians of Blount County. He was a walking encyclopedia on all things associated with the history of Friendsville. He was recently given an honorary lifetime membership to the Blount County Genealogical and Historical Society in recognition of his decades of service to the preservation and sharing of the history of Friendsville.”
Walker recalled a conversation with Henry on Friendsville's participation in the Underground Railroad, a system in which fugitive slaves and those wishing to avoid conscription into the Confederate Army during the Civil War were aided on their journey to the North and freedom. “He reflected on how, as a child, he used to play in the area caves that were used to shelter these people, and how many of those caves are now submerged under Fort Loudoun Lake. Like those caves that are now buried, George B. Henry is gone, but the history he preserved and shared lives on after his death.”
As a popular educator, Henry kept in touch with many of his former students, including Brenda Prater Sellers, Sheila Finger Anderson and Tammy Lane McReynolds in his later years. Sellers said, “Several of us classmates would take him food at his house and visit with him. Mr. Henry was not only our teacher but he took interest in all his students. He knew more about us than most of our parents!”
A true educator
Suzanne Henry Rowland recalled her father as a man who truly cared for his students. “He had a passion about working and imparting education, and history and geography and civics, to his students. It was a calling for him.
“So many people would come up to me and shake my hand and say, ‘Your dad made me learn to love school and learn to love and appreciate history,’” she said. “He loved his students. He wanted to pass on the joy of history and make it come alive for them so that they could be better individuals. He really did want everyone to understand the power and uniqueness of our history, where we came from. We’ll never advance unless we know where we came from.
“Coaching was more than a game to him, it was life lessons, learning,” she said. “We would have students at the house after school. If the mothers had to work late after basketball practice or the fathers couldn’t pick them up, they’d be at the house for supper. Mom would generally have a big pot of soup and some sandwiches because you never knew who would be there or how many kids. We would always have kids home from Friendsville Academy on weekends. You could bring some of them home that were staying on campus and they would eat Sunday dinner.”
Rowland said she also had the advantage of being in her father’s classroom. “I had him in every grade from sixth grade on,” she said. “My vacations were spent in little museums and hiking in little out-of-the-way places, visiting cabins. I loved it.”
She also recalled how much Henry enjoyed teasing people and his dry sense of humor.
“We always got rolled on Halloween,” she said. “He’d tell them, ‘Yeah, we’re all set now for toilet paper. I’ve rolled it all back up and I won’t have to go to the store for a year.’”
Private services
Rowland said the family has decided to keep all services private, citing the strain of the past several years as her father descended more and more into dementia. “He suffered for years and progressively had gotten worse,” she said. “We’re weary. We’re trying to move at a pace that we want to move, and that’s what we’re doing. I hope people can respect that and remember Daddy in a good way, not the way he had gotten there at the end. It had to have been miserable for him. I’m glad he’s got some peace now.
“We hope people will understand,” she said. “We’re not trying to be disrespectful, not at all. Maybe the wound is still too raw, but that’s how we have to deal with this right now.”
Henry was preceded in death by wife, Betty Lones Henry, to whom he was married 64 years; parents, Obie and Carrie Henry; siblings, Tom Henry, Betty Jo Henry McDowell, Blanche Henry; son-in-law Stan Rowland. He is survived by daughter Suzanne Henry Rowland; son Steve and daughter-in-law Kim Henry; granddaughter Leslie Rowland, granddaughter and her husband, Shannon and Jesse Cochran; beloved great-granddaughters, Andi Elizabeth Parker and Shelby Gwen Lindahl; special nieces, Katie and Missy. Memorial Funeral Home is serving the family.
