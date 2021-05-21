Gerald W. Gibson, who strengthened — and perhaps saved — Maryville College during his 17-year term as president, died Thursday, May 20, at the age of 83.
When he took office in 1993, enrollment was 752 and some of the facilities literally were crumbling. Gibson retired in 2010, just after the Great Recession, leaving the college with an enrollment of 1,176, an endowment that had more than quadrupled in value, to $55 million, and the recently opened Clayton Center for the Arts.
He continued to serve the college as president emeritus and co-chaired the committee for the Maryville College bicentennial in 2019.
“He will be remembered as a transformational leader in our history,” current President Bryan Coker said in an email to the Maryville College campus community Thursday. “So many of the successes we enjoy today can be traced back to Dr. Gibson’s belief in — and his vision for — Maryville College.
“We will forever be grateful for — and impacted by — his dedicated service as our 10th president,” said Coker, who became the 12th president in 2020.
Historian and visionary
From Gibson’s first Convocation in August 1993, it was clear he had a vast knowledge of the college’s history and was well aware of the problems, fiscal and physical, according to Martha Hess, who was registrar at the time and retired a year before Gibson. “You could also hear in his mind that he was making strategic plans,” she said, and that was a relief to the staff.
Gibson continued his interest in the college’s past, particularly how President Samuel Tyndale Wilson navigated the beginning of the Great Depression. After his retirement, Gibson continued to study Wilson’s diaries.
“He bridged the end of the 20th century with the beginning of the 21st century, and he did a beautiful job,” Hess said of Gibson’s leadership. His memoir of his term as president, “Tenth Watch,” was published in 2019.
When Gibson retired in 2010, he told incoming President Tom Bogart that he would be happy to offer any facts or history but for the first year would offer no opinions. “I want you to form your own opinions,” Gibson told him.
“He was a wonderful resource,” said Bogart, now president of Columbia College in South Carolina.
“He really had a deep faith, a personal faith and a faith in the power of education to build a better world,” Bogart said.
While Gibson once described the Maryville College campus as “shabby and depressing” when he arrived in 1993, Bogart said when he took office in 2010 it was his dream job.
Ten new construction projects and 30 renovations or restorations during Gibson’s tenure are only the most visible changes to the college during that time.
Gibson also strengthened the college’s relationship with the Presbyterian Church and its identity as a church-related college “and an understanding of the way that faith and academic learning complement each other,” Bogart said.
Bogart and others credited Gibson’s quiet, thoughtful leadership, bringing strategic planning to the college and uniting the whole community with the vision.
Faculty perspective
A native of Saluda County, South Carolina, Gibson earned his bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Wofford College and he doctorate from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville.
He served in the U.S. Army Chemical Corps before starting his academic career at the College of Charleston in 1965 and chaired the chemistry department before becoming associate provost for academic affairs in 1982.
Two years later he became vice president and dean of Roanoke College in Salem, Virginia, where he served until coming to Maryville.
“He really understood the faculty perspective,” said Dan Klingensmith, who joined the faculty in 1998 and now is vice president and dean of Maryville College.
“He was always a very willing listener and wanted to know what you thought,” Hess said, and he took time to meet the faculty members in their offices each year.
Gibson created a nurturing environment where faculty could ask questions and understand the how and why behind what the college did. Early in the fall semester, for example, Gibson would meet new faculty members and discuss what a liberal arts education is and how Maryville College embodies that vision.
The strategic planning was transparent and collaborative, Klingensmith said.
Maryville College’s athletic director from 1986 to 2008, Randy Lambert, said Gibson improved all facets of the college.
Lambert admitted that when Gibson said he was going to spend $3.5 million on parking lots and landscaping, “I almost cried.” Then he saw the impact on students the college was recruiting and alumni who returned to campus.
Gibson always asked Lambert for the athletic department’s priorities and made “serious strides” in improving all facilities.
Lambert also said Gibson was a driving force in gathering college presidents to form the Great South Athletic Conference, which was the beginning of conference play for Maryville College.
“I enjoyed my time that I spent with Dr. Gibson,” Lambert said. “I loved the man.”
Gibson also ensured strong relationships with the surrounding community, regularly having “non-agenda” lunches with then-Mayor Tom Taylor to ensure there were no points of friction, Taylor said.
Not long after the new library and Maryville Municipal Building were completed, the college brought together the cities and other supporters to build the Clayton Center.
Taylor described Gibson as being quietly in charge. “He chose not to be the star, but he really was the one driving the train,” Taylor said.
Gibson also made sure that the college was academically strong, said Taylor, whose two sons graduated from MC while Gibson was president. “He wanted the degree to be worth something.” Rankings in publications such as U.S. News and World Report solidified the college’s reputation.
“He perfectly embodied the spirit of Maryville College and what (founder) Isaac Anderson wanted, to do good on the largest possible scale,” Taylor said of his friend.
A public memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 11, at the Clayton Center for the Arts. A private interment will take place in the college’s cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.