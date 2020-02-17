Gerry Brooks was just an elementary school principal in Kentucky trying to ease staff members’ anxiety over state testing when he recorded his first humorous video five years ago.
Today he has more than 300 videos, 1.2 million followers on Facebook — Brooks can be found on social media using @gerrybrooksprin — and a book published in April 2019, “Go See the Principal: True Tales from the School Trenches.”
With lots of laughter he brought a serious message to more than 800 Maryville City Schools employees Monday. “Test scores don’t change climate and culture; climate and culture change test scores.”
Brooks continued, “Climate and culture change because of you.”
His presentation at Foothills Church was part of the sixth annual Spotlight event celebrating MCS employees, expanded from just teachers in the early years to all workers.
Director Mike Winstead told the employees before Brooks’ keynote, “Everybody here is a teacher.”
“Whatever you do in Maryville City Schools, you’re an educator,” Winstead said, noting their ability to influence students.
Echoing Gov. Bill Lee’s remarks in the State of the State address telling various Tennesseans they are seen, Winstead said even when the employees’ actions aren’t seen, they are appreciated.
He gave examples such as the cafeteria worker who smiles and addresses a student by name, the teacher who anonymously buys a Christmas gift for a child, coaches who guide athletes to be the best versions of themselves in life, counselors who love students who may be hard to love, custodians who take time to chat and the school resource officers who form relationships with kids who have behavior management issues.
Others don’t get it
Brooks has a dozen years of experience as an administrator, six as a classroom teacher and two as an intervention specialist.
He told the MCS employees that noneducators don’t understand the stress in schools today. Parents, politicians and others think school is like when they attended decades ago.
“They have no clue,” Brooks said. “Let me tell you what I never had 48 years ago when I was a kindergartner ... I never saw one of my peers pick up a chair and throw it. Any you know what we have now? Flipping kindergartners who throw chairs.”
Then he showed one of his videos with an exaggerated accent, in which the “purnciple,” dressed in costume as the “Grinch secretary,” says what she’d like to on a typical morning to people such as the parent who wants to know what time a child eats lunch but doesn’t know the teacher’s name or even the grade.
He encouraged every school employee to find someone in the same position who will understand what they are going through, so they can share the stresses. But he also told them to be accepting of others with different personalities.
If you can’t deal with others because they don’t believe or like the same things, not only will you be miserable, but “how can you expect a football player to be in a lab group with a band member?” Brooks said. “Because their personalities are going to be different. We have to step up as role models.”
“Every time you roll your eyes at Miss Frizzle, who’s dressed up and skipping down the hallway and kissing all the kids and high-fiving everybody, every time you roll your eyes at her you’re telling the cheerleader its okay to be disrespectful to the band girls,” he said.
‘Share it or shut it’
Later he urged the school employees to work together, despite their differences and disagreements, and not hold “Toyota staff meetings” out in the parking lot after the principal’s meeting. “We have to get on the same page,” he said, in businesses, schools and other groups.
That includes communicating directly with each other, or as he says, “Share it or shut it.”
Brooks’ staff members know he won’t hear a complaint from one staff member about another until they already have tried to address it directly.
“They used to get mad about it until they also understood that I will never talk to a parent unless the parent can tell me, ‘I’ve already spoken to my child’s teacher about that,’” he said to applause.
Brooks also cautioned that no matter what they do, not everybody will like them. If he worried about everyone liking him, Brooks said, he would have stopped at that first video.
“Your goal is not to make everybody happy and make them like you,” he said. “Your goal should be that everybody will respect you.”
That part’s easy, he said. “Everybody will respect you and the position that you’re in if you make every decision for the students.”
And if educators are stressed at the end of the day, the best thing is to be able to say, “I did my very best with the kids that were in front of me, with the situation that I was presented with, and there’s nothing more that I can do,” Brooks said to applause.
