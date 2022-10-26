Those of a timid mindset had best beware: Ghosts and ghouls will haunt the streets of downtown Maryville from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28.
Fortunately, there’s no need to call Ghostbusters or a vampire slayer for that matter. These hauntings are perfectly sanctioned courtesy of the Maryville-Alcoa-Blount County Parks and Recreation Commission.
Not only will the event feature an array of imaginative costumes — worn by both humans and some of their furry friends — but also the opportunity to trick or treat at various downtown businesses, take part in an outdoor dance party on the street, compete in carnival games and simply soak up a festive atmosphere with friends and family.
Indeed, those events, all of which fall under the umbrella of the Maryville’s Halloween Spooktacular Extravaganza, have become an annual downtown tradition since 2014, after it outgrew what was then known as the “Halloween Fun” event at the Everett Recreation Center.
Kelly Forster, superintendent of the parks and recreation department, said that moving to the streets of downtown became necessary in order to accommodate more people in the community.
“Parks and Recreation had the original idea after I visualized how well a downtown event could be for this community,” Forster said. “After seeing such a tremendous response, even at the Everett Recreation Center each year, and also seeing how the Friday Night Art Walks downtown at that time seemed to already have people coming to downtown on Fridays, I knew that the community would gladly transition to this venue. I approached the City of Maryville and the Downtown Maryville Association, and they welcomed the idea. The response has only gotten more popular each year.”
Forster, who initiated that first Halloween celebration at the Everett Recreation Center in 1998, said that the event evolved once it was relocated to downtown. “The first year the street was not closed,” she said. “But due to the overwhelming response, the street has been closed for Spooktacular Extravaganza since 2015, due to the safety needed for so many people who are also trying to cross over the streets.”
She said that when the weather is good, the event usually draws between 1,000 to 1,500 children who attend along with their families. That can add up to over 3,000 people in all.
“There are a number of factors that I believe make it so attractive to families,” Forster said. “The location has a true community feel of being in downtown, and people enjoy that in their communities. Also, the amount of support we have from downtown businesses and area vendors help give it a festive atmosphere. There’s also the affordability of the event for families, since it is free to participate. There’s a feeling of safety due to the closed street, the trusted vendors and the outdoor lighting that eliminates the worry of going door to door to individual homes. It offers an additional opportunity for kids to wear the costumes more than once, since the event is before Halloween.”
In addition, Forster said she believes that the community really enjoys participating in programs and activities that Parks and Recreation has to offer.
“They know that we enjoy providing families with recreational fun and ways for families to enjoy time together,” she said. “We hope to enhance the quality of life in our community by providing diverse recreational and healthy lifestyle opportunities, and this event has been a lot of fun for us to facilitate. We appreciate all the partnerships and sponsors we have for this event in order to provide such a successful event each year!”
That said, Forster added that she always enjoys seeing the costumes the revelers wear. “I am truly impressed by the creativity that some people have,” she said.
“I especially enjoy the costumes that allow you to see the handiwork that has been done in order to create them. This venue is the perfect place to show off those kind of costumes due to the daylight when we start the event, and then the street lighting that we have later. It allows you to still see costumes so well even after dark.”
So too, the gifts given to those who enter the various competitions add an extra level of excitement. “Pet Supplies Plus gives fabulous prizes and goody bags for the dog costume contest participants, as well as for the winners,” Forster said. “We also offer prizes for the pumpkin contest winners and participants. We hold a costume showcase in the street at 7:30 p.m. as a fun way to show off the costumes, and we give small prizes just for for participating.”
It’s little wonder then that the Spooktacular Extravaganza has become a much anticipated event year after year. Forster said the feedback she gets affirms the fact that people really enjoy it.
“We hear a lot of good things each year,” she said. “The vendors actually give us a lot of positive feedback on how they are overjoyed with the way the community responds. The best part is we can actually see how well they are enjoying it just by the smiles on their faces as well as when they are dancing in the street with the deejay. It’s the best part of the job when you see people happy.”
