About the criminal justice instructors

Maryville High School:

Shanna Cheatham worked in juvenile probation in Knox County for nearly a decade, before coming to teach at Maryville High School in 2017.

Cheatham holds a degree in sociologically and criminal justice from University of Tennessee

Blount County Schools:

Greg Lemmons has been teaching criminal justice courses since 2011, he worked in loss prevention and was the manager for misdemeanor probation in Roane County. He holds a master’s degree in criminal justice.

He started the criminal justice courses last year at Blount County Schools.