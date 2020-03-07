In a criminal justice class at William Blount High School students will investigate chickens’ time of death.
Modeled after the University of Tennessee’s body farm where cadavers are buried to research decomposition, Greg Lemmons’ students bury chicken cadavers outside in dog cages.
“We’ll let them decompose; we’ll evaluate the temperature, and do etymology in the bugs and bring them back to the classroom and look under the microscope and learn about time of death — and all those kind of things they’d do in a crime lab — we’ll do that here in the classroom,” Lemmons said. “We’ll set up crime scenes, the kids will process those, everything you would do in in a law enforcement job, we’ll do here in the classroom.”
In addition to teaching policing skills, Lemmons also holds mock trials in his classroom.
“The purpose of that is officers have to testify, and be able to understand how to read their evidence to a jury,” Lemmons said.
Learning about criminal justice and hosting mock trials makes the classes appealing to students who want to become attorneys.
“I have a lot of students who take my class because they want to be a lawyer,” Lemmons said.
Lemmons started teaching an introductory criminal justice course at William Blount High School and Heritage High School last year as a way to gauge interest and found plenty.
“We had 400 kids sign up for it at Heritage High School, and 425 kids signed up for it at over here at William Blount,” Lemmons said.
The county schools now offer the introductory course along with two advanced criminal justice classes. Lemmons has students who graduated last year, and they are now gaining experience in law enforcement by working at the Blount County Sheriff’s Office.
“We have a good partnership with BCSO, and soon as they graduate here if they’ve got some criminal justice stuff they tend to be able to get hired with the county,” Lemmons said.
Being 21 or older is a requirement to work as a patrol officer or deputy, so students hired out of high school too young for those duties may find themselves working in another capacity such as in the jail or in an office. Not only do the courses prepare the students, they also help law enforcement organizations with hiring.
“It’s a good recruiting tool for BCSO to get kids that are interested in criminal justice, and moving them from our classroom — where we know they have an interest to working with the sheriff’s department” Lemmons noted.
It’s important for the agencies to have recruiting tools because demand is increasing for patrol, correction and probation officers.
“Law enforcement is one of those jobs where you are starting to see a lot of people retire,” Lemmons said. “It’s one of the fastest growing jobs that’s hiring.”
Future of law enforcement
Two students who may end up filling in for the retirees are Jacob Hasting, 15, and Hayden Kohlbrand, 17 who are both taking Shanna Cheatham’s criminal justice II class at Maryville High. While the Blount County Schools criminal justice program is new, Maryville established its criminal justice program more than a decade ago.
Kohlbrand plans on donning a blue uniform while Hasting wants to work on the scientific end of law enforcement.
“I want to do CSI,” Hasting said “I just find it’s a really interesting field because it’s kind of like puzzles, but with more scientific stuff.”
Kohlbrand is as about as certain as high schooler can be about his future career path. He was originally interested in pursuing a science career, but after taking Cheatham’s intro to criminal justice class last year, he was hooked.
“It was a new outlook: ‘Ooh, I might be interested in this,’” he said. “This might be something I want to do personally.”
Hayden’s comes from a military family and doesn’t want to go that route, “but I want to help people the best I can — especially in situations such as life-threatening or suicidal situations,” Kohlbrand said. “I really like helping people out in general.”
Kohlbrand looks forward to working in patrol or in corrections, and working with inmates and learning why they break laws.
“I can set good examples, try to get the best out of all them that I possibly can,” Kohlbrand said.
Practical applications
Having a course in high school specifically focused on a career specifics — instead of on a subject — can help high schoolers students explore possible career options early.
“My selling point is that you should take our class just to get the exposure, we cover more than just policing,” Lemmons said. “This isn’t just a policing class, (while) a lot of it is law enforcement, but it also covers courts and corrections. So we’re hitting a bunch of different avenues. Not only that, but if you don’t have a desire to be in law enforcement, you’re going to know someone who is going to come into contact with law enforcement at some point.”
Similar to her counterpart at the Blount County School District, Cheatham advocates for all students to take her law enforcement courses, and she also wants to recruit students.
“They have a tough job, but we need people to do it,” Cheatham said. “I tell my kids it’s noble work. It’s clean work and it’s good work because you have an opportunity to encourage other people; you have an opportunity to change lives.”
Cheatham noted that criminal justice is only one career and technical education subject available at Maryville High, other courses cover construction, emergency medical response and engineering. She advocates for teaching these courses in high school.
“I just think that college may not be an option for everybody,” she said.
Employers are willing to hire them because they have may prerequisite skills.
“‘Let’s hire you,’ and they’ll continue to train you on the job,” she said. “You can’t beat that, and it sets these kids up for so much success” Cheatham said. “Even if they want to go to college. They go to college with a leg up.”
